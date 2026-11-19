A new batch of Baldur’s Gate 3 mods has been approved for release on console.

As noted by the Baldur’s Gate 3 modding subreddit, 12 new mods have been approved and can now be downloaded on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, having previously been available exclusively on PC.

The new mods range from cosmetic to sweeping gameplay changes, including a brand new difficulty setting to choose from.

Baldur’s Gate 3 console mods approved on November 19

Life Drain Spell (Larloch’s Minor Drain) : A new level 1 necromancy spell

: A new level 1 necromancy spell Illithid Powers Per Combat: – Illithid Powers are now per combat

– Illithid Powers are now per combat Aoman Head Preset: A new head to choose from if you’re playing as an elf

A new head to choose from if you’re playing as an elf Halsin’s Gift: Wooden Duck Earrings: New earrings in the character creator

New earrings in the character creator Holy Avenger Set: Two new weapons

Two new weapons Drow Leather Boots for Minthara: Armour redesign for Minthara

Armour redesign for Minthara Berry’s Vitrinelle – Couture Jewellery Collection: New wearable jewellery

New wearable jewellery Increased Boss Health: Makes boss battles harder by giving them more health

Makes boss battles harder by giving them more health Brutal Difficulty: A new difficulty built on top of Tactician in the base game

A new difficulty built on top of Tactician in the base game Grab It (Auto Loot / Apportation): Automatically picks up loot so you don’t have to select every individual object

Automatically picks up loot so you don’t have to select every individual object Starlight Crew Dice: New dice cosmetics

New dice cosmetics Permanent Blessings of Shar: Makes several Shar-related blessings permanent

Makes several Shar-related blessings permanent

While these mods have been available on PC for some time, the process of getting them on console is much longer. Mod authors must submit their creations for approval to make sure they will work on console and fit Larian‘s guidelines. New batches of mods tend to be approved once a week.

Mods can be installed from a menu on the title screen, which takes you to an in-game mod page powered by mod.io.

Console mods were added to Baldur’s Gate 3 as part of a path in 2024. While more limited than the offerings on PC, it finally gave console players the chance to download fan-made cosmetics and gameplay tweaks. It was a natural fit for a community that quickly attracted a modding scene, even when the game was in early access prior to 2023.