Netflix’s live-action Assassin’s Creed series has started filming as cast is officially announced

Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Assassin’s Creed has started filming, Ubisoft has confirmed.

As posted on the official Ubisoft account on X, the series will take place in Ancient Rome in the year 64 AD.

The show’s cast has also been confirmed, and will include Toby Wallace (Babyteeth) and Lola Petticrew (Say Nothing).

Netflix greenlit the series in July 2025. It will be produced and run by Emmy nominees Roberto Patino (DMZ, Westworld, Sons of Anarchy) and David Wiener (Halo, Homecoming, The Killing).

Last year Netflix described the series as “a high-octane thriller centered on the secret war between two shadowy factions”, and according to its creators will follow various characters across pivotal historical events.

The full announced cast includes:

Toby Wallace

Lola Petticrew

Laura Marcus

Tanzyn Crawford

Zachary Hart

Nabhaan Rizwan

Claes Bang

Noomi Rapace

Ramzy Bedia

Sean Harris

Corrado Invernizzi

Sandra Guldberg Kamp

Youseff Kerkour

Mirren Mack

Ancient Rome, 64 AD...



The live-action Assassin’s Creed series has begun filming!

Starring Toby Wallace, Lola Petticrew, Laura Marcus, Tanzyn Crawford, Zachary Hart, Claes Bang, Nabhaan Rizwan and more. pic.twitter.com/4C9DbXv3N9 — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) March 20, 2026

Wiener and Patino added in a joint statement last year: “We’ve been fans of Assassin’s Creed since its release in 2007. Every day we work on this show, we come away excited and humbled by the possibilities that Assassin’s Creed opens to us.

“Beneath the scope, the spectacle, the parkour and the thrills is a baseline for the most essential kind of human story – about people searching for purpose, struggling with questions of identity and destiny and faith.

“It is about power and violence and sex and greed and vengeance. But more than anything, this is a show about the value of human connection, across cultures, across time. And it’s about what we stand to lose as a species, when those connections break.

“We’ve got an amazing team behind us with the folks at Ubisoft and our champions at Netflix, and we’re committed to creating something undeniable for fans all over the planet.”