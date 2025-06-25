Netflix is delisting 20+ mobile games next month, including Hades, Braid and Monument Valley

Netflix has confirmed that it will be delisting more than 20 of its mobile games next month.

Titles set to be removed from the service include Hades, Braid: Anniversary Edition and the Monument Valley trilogy.

As initially spotted by Engadget, the majority of the games will be removed on July 14, but the dates vary. Hades, for example, will be delisted on July 1.

The full list of mobile games set to be removed from Netflix soon includes:

Battleship

Braid: Anniversary Edition

Carmen Sandiego

CoComelon: Play with JJ

Death’s Door

Diner Out: Merge Cafe

Dumb Ways to Die

Ghost Detective

Hades

Katana Zero

Lego Legacy: Heroes Unboxed

Ludo King

Monument Valley

Monument Valley 2

Monument Valley 3

Rainbow Six: SMOL

Raji: An Ancient Epic

SpongeBob: Bubble Pop F.U.N.

TED Tumblewords

The Case of the Golden Idol

The Rise of the Golden Idol

Vineyard Valley

The company started rolling out mobile games in 2021, and offers subscribers a selection of games which can be downloaded on the iOS and Android stores via the Netflix app.

The majority of the mobile games offered through Netflix are exclusive to the service, meaning most of the games set to be removed aren’t available on the iOS App Store or Google Play in a non-Netflix form.

Earlier this month it also delisted Poinpy, a Devolver Digital published mobile game, exclusive to Netflix, that was nominated for a number of Mobile Game of the Year awards.

While it’s not yet clear how many of the delisted games will be re-released on iOS or Android outside of the Netflix app in the future, Devolver has confirmed to The Verge that it’s in the process of trying to bring its Netflix-exclusive titles to the App Store and Google Play “as soon as possible”.

“We are looking at bringing games that leave services like Poinpy, Katana Zero, and Death’s Door to mobile stores as premium titles,” Devolver spokesperson Nigel Lowrie told the publication.

Andrejs Klavins, the lead designer on the Golden Idol series, reportedly told fans on the series’ Discord server that the delistings are “recent news for us and all the practical implications have yet to be worked out”, suggesting not all developers may have been given much notice about their games being removed from the service.

Netflix will continue to make a selection of mobile games available through its service, such as Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Sonic Mania Plus and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.

Earlier this year, it was also confirmed that the WWE 2K series is returning to mobile, exclusively via Netflix, tying in with the streaming service now showing live weekly WWE programming.