Netflix greenlights Assassin’s Creed series: ‘It’s about power, violence, sex and greed’

Netflix has greenlit a live-action Assassin’s Creed series.

The show will be produced and run by Emmy nominees Roberto Patino (DMZ, Westworld, Sons of Anarchy) and David Wiener (Halo, Homecoming, The Killing), Ubisoft announced on Thursday.

The Assassin’s Creed live-action series is described as “a high-octane thriller centered on the secret war between two shadowy factions,” and according to its creators, will follow various characters across pivotal historical events.

Margaret Boykin, executive producer and head of content at Ubisoft Film & Television, said in a statement: “We are so excited to work alongside Roberto, David, and our Netflix partners to bring this beloved franchise to series.

“We look forward to delivering an experience that speaks to the heart of what fans love about Assassin’s Creed, while introducing its unforgettable worlds and timeless themes to new audiences worldwide.”

Wiener and Patino added in a joint statement: “We’ve been fans of Assassin’s Creed since its release in 2007. Every day we work on this show, we come away excited and humbled by the possibilities that Assassin’s Creed opens to us.

“Beneath the scope, the spectacle, the parkour and the thrills is a baseline for the most essential kind of human story – about people searching for purpose, struggling with questions of identity and destiny and faith.

“It is about power and violence and sex and greed and vengeance. But more than anything, this is a show about the value of human connection, across cultures, across time. And it’s about what we stand to lose as a species, when those connections break.

“We’ve got an amazing team behind us with the folks at Ubisoft and our champions at Netflix, and we’re committed to creating something undeniable for fans all over the planet.”