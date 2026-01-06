Neil Druckmann will present former Naughty Dog partner Evan Wells with DICE’s biggest award

Former Naughty Dog boss Evan Wells is set to receive The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS)’s Hall of Fame Award at this year’s DICE summit.

Wells, who retired from Naughty Dog in 2023 after more than 25 years, will be presented the award by longtime collaborator and current Naughty Dog boss, Neil Druckmann, on February 12, 2026, at the Aria Resort in Las Vegas.

Wells started his career at Sega in the 90s, working on ToeJam & Earl, before joining Naughty Dog and eventually rising to the top of the studio.

Wells oversaw the company’s ascent from platformer developer to Sony‘s crown jewel in its first-party line-up, and was lead designer and director of several games, including Crash Bandicoot: Warped, Jak and Daxter, and more.

He became co-president of Naughty Dog in 2004 and oversaw the studio as it created franchises such as Uncharted and The Last of Us.

“Naughty Dog was able to create some truly incredible games and leave a lasting mark on the industry because of Evan’s unwavering leadership and the trust he placed in all of us,” said Druckmann.

“I know I speak for many across the industry when I congratulate Evan on this well-deserved recognition. It’s a profound honor to present him with this Hall of Fame induction.”

Meggan Scavio, president of the AIAS, added: “We are honored to recognize Evan Wells for his decades of creative leadership and his profound impact on the games industry. Throughout his tenure at Naughty Dog, Evan has exemplified what it means to lead with vision, integrity, and a deep respect for the craft.

“His commitment to nurturing talent and pushing creative boundaries has shaped generations of developers and inspired millions of players around the world. It is a privilege to celebrate his remarkable legacy at the 29th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards.”

Previous recipients of the Lifetime Achievement award include Minoru Arakawa and Howard Lincoln (2006), Ken Kutaragi (2007), Doug Lowenstein (2009), Bing Gordon (2010), Satoru Iwata (2015), Genyo Takeda (2017) and Phil Spencer (2022).