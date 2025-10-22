NBCUniversal signs deal with Law & Order creator Dick Wolf’s son to make AI-generated games based on its IP

‘Generative entertainment company’ Wolf Games has signed a partnership with NBCUniversal, which will see the release of generative AI games based on its film and television IP.

Wolf Games was founded by Elliott Wolf, the son of TV producer Dick Wolf, best known for the Law & Order series. Dick Wolf has backed the company, alongside other entertainment executives including Jimmy Iovine (co-founder of Interscope Records and Beats Electronics) and Paul Wachter (businessman and investment adviser).

The company claims it’s not focusing on reinventing traditional television and film, but is instead “engineered to be a true creative partner, enhancing the creation process for narrative games with a deep understanding of story logic, character integrity, and world-building”.

“This unique capability to protect and honor storytelling at scale, along with the focus on using ethical generative AI, was a key driver for the partnership that will allow fans to play within their favorite IP universes like never before,” it claimed in a statement.

NBCUniversal is the home of numerous popular television series, including Law & Order, The Office, Saturday Night Live, Sex and the City, Chicago PD and Night Court.

It’s also home to the Universal Pictures film library, which also incorporates DreamWorks, Focus Features and Working Title Films, as well as Minions and The Super Mario Bros Movie studio Illumination.

Although it has yet to be confirmed which of NBCUniversal’s IPs will be turned into generative AI games, Wolf Games says its first “gaming universe”, an original IP called Public Eye, will launch in beta later this year.

In the near future, law enforcement has made an unprecedented call for help. _Public Eye_ is just the beginning for Wolf Games. We’re fusing world-class game design with dynamic, generative narratives. https://t.co/LfYpv2lkQa pic.twitter.com/WlRUWioD8p — Wolf Games (@wolfgamesnet) March 15, 2025

Public Eye will give players a “slate of daily games”, where players are enlisted as detectives and will work with “the sharpest minds in law enforcement” to solve cases.

A trailer for Public Eye was posted on the company’s official X account back in March, and appears to have been entirely generated in AI.

“Generative AI is unlocking a new frontier for entertainment,” Wolf Games CCO and co-founder Elliot Wolf said in a statement.

“Wolf Games’ platform is engineered to generate living, cinematic gaming universes that create new forms of daily play with world-class storytelling at their core. Our partnership with NBCUniversal unlocks the ability to expand beloved IP through this model, bringing fans new ways of connecting with the stories that they love.”