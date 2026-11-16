NBA 2K27 is getting a Vice City Edition, as well as numerous GTA 6 themed items in Season 3

NBA 2K27 is set to get a host of new content to tie in with Grand Theft Auto 6.

Last month it was announced that NBA team Miami Heat will be rebranding as Vice City for a special event called A Night in Vice City, which takes place this Wednesday, November 18 on the eve of the release of GTA 6.

Now Take-Two has confirmed that NBA 2K27 will be following suit later in the month, with a special Vice City Edition of the game and a wealth of GTA-themed content in its upcoming third season.

Season 3 of NBA 2K27 starts on November 27 and runs for seven weeks until January 15 – longer than usual – with a Vice City takeover theme covering every major aspect of the game.

The City mode will get a new Vice City inspired Park with beachfront courts, neon-lit pastel hotels and a statue of the game’s cartoon mascot Macca the Gator. The NBA Arena is also replaced by the Sahara Arena, the home of the Vice City team, for the duration of Season 3.

Player swill also be able to earn Vice City themed apparel and cosmetics as they level up throughout Season 3, including “a Level 4 Nike x Cactus Jack Miami HEAT authentic uniform, Level 18 Los Santos jersey and shorts, Level 33 Vice City Varsity Jacket, Level 38 Burger Shot Employee Outfit, a Level 40 +1 Cap Breaker, and more”.

Season 3 will also include a number of limited-time Vice City events, including Conquer Leonida, Vice Run and a 5v5 court clash called Neon vs Noir in which Vice City takes on Los Santos.

The special edition Nike x Cactus Jack Miami Heat uniforms set to be worn during the real-life Vice City takeover game on November 18 will also be available in the game’s Play Now and The City modes.

Players who buy the Season 3 Pro Pass will also get 40 additional levels of premium content including a Vice City T-Shirt and Rockstar Shorts, Burger Shot Mask and Jersey, Nike x Cactus Jack Vice City Swingman Jersey, ‘Burnie’ Miami Heat Mascot in the special edition Nike x Cactus Jack uniform, Cluckin’ Bell Employee Outfit, Macca the Gator and more.

For players who don’t already have NBA 2K27, the new Vice City Edition will be available from November 27 to January 15 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2 and PC. This version, which costs $39.99, includes a Season 3 Pro Pass, Vice City T-Shirt, 30 Skill Boosts (5 Games), and 15 Gatorade Boosts (5 Games).

GTA+ members will also to play the Standard Edition of NBA 2K27 as part of their membership from November 27 until January 15.