NBA 2K25 is being delisted later this month, servers (including single-player story mode) shut down at the end of the year

2K Sports and Take-Two have announced when NBA 2K25 is set to be delisted and shut down.

Last year’s entry in the long-running basketball series will be delisted from all digital stores on October 30, around two years after its September 2024 release.

Players will be able to redownload and play the game after this date, but their access to the full game will only last for a couple more months after this.

On December 31, the game’s online servers will be entirely shut down, with 2K stating: “As of January 1, 2027, you’ll no longer be able to play multiplayer games or access any online game modes.”

Players will no longer be able to earn Virtual Currency (VC) and as a result the two main modes which make use of this – MyTeam (NBA 2K’s equivalent of Ultimate Team) and MyCareer – will no longer work from that date.

The shutdown of MyCareer mode may be particularly frustrating for some players, given that it’s a single-player story mode.

While modes like this would usually be expected to remain playable when online servers shut down for a game, the fact that the player’s progression is tied to the VC premium currency means when that shuts down, the career mode shuts down too.

The only modes that will remain from January 1, 2027 will be the Play Now, MyNBA, The W and MyNBA modes, but any features that require a connection to 2K servers (such as multiplayer, Online Leagues and community sharing) will not be available.