Naughty Dog’s Intergalactic is reportedly skipping The Game Awards and won’t release next year

Naughty Dog’s Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is reportedly skipping The Game Awards and won’t be released next year.

That’s according to multiple journalists, reacting to speculation around the PlayStation 5 exclusive this weekend.

Intergalactic, an original IP from The Last of Us director Neil Druckmann, was revealed at the last Game Awards event in December 2024. However, according to Giant Bomb’s Jeff Grubb, it won’t be reappearing at The Game Awards 2025 next month.

In addition, Grubb said on social media that Intergalactic is not planned to be released in 2026, a claim that was corroborated by Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier in a separate post.

If true, it will mean that Naughty Dog will have gone virtually an entire console generation without releasing an original game. So far, the studio has released The Last of Us remasters for PlayStation 5. PS6 is expected to launch in 2027 or later.

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is a sci-fi adventure that follows protagonist Jordan A. Mun, played by actor Tati Gabrielle, a dangerous bounty hunter who “ends up stranded on Sempiria – a distant planet whose communication with the outside universe went dark hundreds of years ago.”

Druckmann has said that while The Last of Us series is about grief, the next game from Naughty Dog will be about faith and religion. Gabrielle expanded on those themes in an interview earlier this year.

“The question of faith is not black and white,” she told EW. “When you initially think of faith, you think of religion, which is a part of it, but there’s also faith in oneself. There’s faith in your environment or your community.

“All that faith means is, What are your beliefs? What are the things that you hope for? Faith sounds flowery, but we all experience it day in and day out. What is your reason for waking up?”