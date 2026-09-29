Naughty Dog will fully reveal Intergalactic in 2027

Naughty Dog has confirmed it will “fully reveal” Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet next year, and that work has started on new The Last of Us projects.

The updates were shared in a charity stream held on Monday to mark the anniversary of The Last of Us’s release.

Alongside the Intergalactic news, the studio shared a new image of the game.

“The team is heads down on what is shaping up to be Naughty Dog’s most ambitious game yet,” said studio head Neil Druckmann.

“There’s an electricity around the studio right now as all the pieces come together, and we’re stoked to finally unveil Intergalactic in all its glory. But…we need to cook for just a little bit longer.”

He continued: “So we want to set expectations: we’re going to be quiet for the rest of this year. In 2027, that changes. We’ll fully reveal Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet and give you a proper look at Jordan’s wild sci-fi adventure.

“We know it’s been a long time since we’ve had much to share with you. We don’t take your continued support for granted. We’re working incredibly hard to make something worthy of your patience.”

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is a sci-fi adventure that follows protagonist Jordan A. Mun, played by actor Tati Gabrielle, a dangerous bounty hunter who “ends up stranded on Sempiria – a distant planet whose communication with the outside universe went dark hundreds of years ago.”

On The Last of Us, Druckmann said Naughty Dog has started work on “projects” that will continue the story beyond Part 2.

“Since Grounded II, we’ve talked about the possibility of telling more stories in the world of The Last of Us,” he said.

“We have a couple of very exciting new projects in very early stages – so we can’t say much about them at this point. I will tell you that both projects will expand the canon of The Last of Us beyond Part I and Part II.

“The world of The Last of Us means a great deal to us, and we wouldn’t return to it unless we had something meaningful to say. We believe these stories are worth telling.”

Three more actors joining the cast of the The Last of Us TV show’s third season were recently confirmed, and two of them will be familiar to fans of the games.