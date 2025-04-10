Naughty Dog announces ‘complete’ PS5 The Last of Us with $120 Collector’s Edition

Naughty Dog has released The Last of Us Complete, a two-game compilation for PlayStation 5.

The collection, which features both The Last of Us Part I and The Last of Us Part II Remastered, is available from today digitally for $99.99 / £94.99, with a physical version available for pre-order on the PlayStation Direct website.

The physical version is a $119.99 / £109.99 Collector’s Edition, releasing on July 10, which comes in a Steelbook case, with American Dreams Comics #1-#4 featuring new cover art, a set of four lithographic art prints, and a “Thank You letter” from director Neil Druckmann.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8b8pnfHd2cs&ab_channel=PlayStation

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered was released on PS5 last year. As well as a remastered version of the 2020 PS4 adventure, it includes a trio of ‘Lost Levels’ which feature playable sequences previously cut from the game, as well as a roguelike survival mode called No Return.

VGC’s The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered review called it “the best way to play one of the best games ever made”.

It’s a busy month for The Last of Us. Sony released a special limited edition DualSense controller based on The Last of Us today via its PlayStation Direct store.

Meanwhile, the second season of the hit HBO show is set to debut this weekend, with the first episode being broadcast in the US on Sunday night. In the UK, the show will be simulcast at 2am on Monday on Sky Atlantic.