Namco’s Japan-only 1994 arcade game Cyber Commando is getting a home release for the first time

Another Namco arcade game is getting its first ever home release courtesy of Hamster Corporation.

The studio, which specialises in retro releases through its Arcade Archives, Console Archives and ACA Neo Geo series, has been working its way through Namco’s System 22 series of early polygonal arcade games.

After releasing the original arcade version of Ridge Racer last June, it has since released Air Combat 22, Aqua Jet, Tokyo Wars and Rave Racer, all of which were System 22 games.

Now it’s releasing Cyber Commando, a System 22 game which was only ever released in arcades in Japan, and has never been available on home systems until now.

Cyber Commando is the sequel to 1993 game Cyber Sled, which was also originally released in arcades and did get a home port, which was released globally on the PlayStation.

Like its predecessor, this 1994 sequel is a competitive polygonal vehicle shooter where the player controls a tank and has to destroy enemies in a futuristic city on Uranus.

“Board your vehicle and fight to stop a security computer malfunction that has broken out in a space colony,” Hamster’s description reads. “The thrill of locking on and slamming missiles into a split-second opening – combined with diverse strategies unique to each vehicle – accelerates this ultimate one-on-one battle.”

Cyber Commando Racer will be released on Thursday April 30, and will be released on Switch 2, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S as an Arcade Archives 2 game, and Switch and PS4 as an Arcade Archives game.

Each Arcade Archives game features Original Mode, High Score Mode (where you keep playing until you die) and Caravan Mode (where you have to get the highest score within a certain time).

Arcade Archives 2 versions also add Time Attack Mode (where you try to beat the full game as quickly as possible) and Network Mode (where you can play online) when the game supports multiplayer.

Arcade Archives 2 versions also include multiple save slots, a rewind feature and VRR support enabling a “more accurate reproduction of the original arcade game’s experience”.