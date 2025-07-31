Namco’s 2002 platformer Pac-Man World 2 is getting a remake

Bandai Namco has announced that Pac-Man World 2 is getting a remake, like its predecessor did.

Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac is coming to Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PS4 and PC on September 26.

Pac-Man World 2 was originally released in 2002 on PS2, GameCube and Xbox. This remake gives the game a modern makeover, as well as “expanded levels and Pac-Village, quality of life improvements and voice acting”.

It appears that this includes the return of Martin Sherman, who voiced Pac-Man in the third game Pac-Man World 3.

According to Bandai Namco, the remake will give Pac-Man new abilities, will update the boss battles, and will add new characters, collectables and customisations. It will also feature a two-player mode.

The game will be sold as a Standard Edition and a Digital Deluxe Edition.

The Digital Deluxe Edition will include the base game as well as a ‘Collaboration Set’ which consists of three ‘collab stages’, a ‘collab costume’ and 20 ‘collab figures’, as well as a ‘Legendary Pac-Land Costume’.

Players who pre-order the game will also get four Team Ghost costumes and four Team Ghost figures, though Bandai Namco notes that these can also be unlocked by progressing through the game.

Players who also own the remake of the previous game, Pac-Man World Re-Pac, will also be able to unlock an exclusive Toc-Man in-game costume once Pac-Man World 2 RePac is released.

“Originally released in 2002, Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac puts players in the role of the iconic character, embarking on a journey across Pac-Land,” the publisher’s description reads.

“Players will navigate through six unique worlds, with environments such as meadows, an ice peak, and a volcano, while facing off against the Ghosts and their boss Spooky.”

The first game, PS1 title Pac-Man World, was originally released in 1999 and received a Re-Pac remake in 2022. Whereas the original Pac-Man was a simple maze game, Pac-Man World is more of a 3D platformer in which Pac-Man is able to attack enemies with a butt-bounce move, or roll into a ball to go off ramps.

However, while the remake was generally well received, fans reacted negatively to the removal of Ms Pac-Man from the game, with the newer ‘Pac-Mom’ character replacing her.

The substitution is a result of Bandai Namco’s attempt to keep Ms Pac-Man out of its games until it resolves an ongoing dispute over rights to the character’s royalties.