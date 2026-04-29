Nacon’s collapse claims first closure as RPG studio confirms it ‘no longer exists’

Spiders, the studio behind action role-playing games Greedfall and Steelrising, has confirmed it’s shut down.

The French developer is the first official casualty of parent company Nacon’s insolvency filing earlier this year, which left it battling creditors after its majority shareholder, Bigben Interactive, failed to make a partial repayment on a bond loan.

In a message posted on social media, Spiders said that, after “a long period without clear answers”, the company “as a whole no longer exists”. The final DLC for Greedfall: The Dying World will be released via Nacon, it claimed.

“We’re going to cut straight to the chase so you’re not left wondering: After a long period without clear answers, we have received confirmation that Spiders is being liquidated,” it said.

“What does it mean? This means the company as a whole no longer exists. We’ll cease our functions immediately. The planned DLC will release via Nacon, and then– well, that’s it.

“We’re sorry that it’s come to this and would like to thank each and every one of you for your support over the years. If you have any questions or run into issues with your games, please contact Nacon directly as we’ll no longer be able to reply.”

Nacon was founded in 1981 and is now part of the Bigben Group, which owns 76.7% of the company. The publisher’s recent games include RoboCop: Rogue City, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, Styx: Blades of Greed, and Gear Club Unlimited 3.

In a statement published in March, as part of news that it had delayed a planned games showcase due to the insolvency filing, Nacon claimed that its announced releases remained on track and that it was “confident we’ll get through this”.