Nacon has rescheduled its postponed game showcase despite fears over its future

Nacon has announced the rescheduled date for its Nacon Connect presentation, despite ongoing concerns over its future and Wednesday’s announcement that one its studios is closing down.

The Nacon Connect showcase was supposed to take place on March 4, but just days after setting this date Nacon announced that it had filed for insolvency.

On Wednesday, it was also announced that Spiders, the Nacon-owned studio behind such titles as Greedfall and Steelrising, had shut down.

Despite this, Nacon has now announced that the rescheduled Nacon Connect will take place on May 7, at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm BST, and will be broadcast on Nacon’s YouTube and Twitch channels.

According to the publisher, the showcase will include new looks at The Mound, Edge of Memories, Endurance Motorsport Series and the recently announced Hunter: The Reckoning – Deathwish.

According to an announcement on February 25, Nacon’s majority shareholder Bigben Interactive had failed to make partial repayment of a bond loan, due to “an unexpected and late refusal by its banking pool”, forcing it to call for financial restructuring with its creditors.

Nacon then confirmed that its Connect presentation had been delayed until May, due to the “difficult economic environment for the company”, and to ”ensure that our future announcements have the impact they deserve”.

The company claimed that its announced releases remain on track and said it’s “confident we’ll get through this”.

Although the announcement of a May 7 presentation aligns with these previous plans, the timing of the announcement is somewhat unusual given that it comes less than 24 hours after Nacon-owned studio Spiders announced its closure.

In a message posted on social media, Spiders said that, after “a long period without clear answers”, the company “as a whole no longer exists”.

“We’re going to cut straight to the chase so you’re not left wondering: After a long period without clear answers, we have received confirmation that Spiders is being liquidated,” it said.

“What does it mean? This means the company as a whole no longer exists. We’ll cease our functions immediately. The planned DLC will release via Nacon, and then– well, that’s it.

“We’re sorry that it’s come to this and would like to thank each and every one of you for your support over the years. If you have any questions or run into issues with your games, please contact Nacon directly as we’ll no longer be able to reply.”