Nacon delays game showcase after filing for insolvency: ‘We are choosing to focus our resources’

French publisher and peripheral firm, Nacon, has delayed a planned showcase after it filed for insolvency last week.

According to an announcement on February 25, Nacon’s majority shareholder Bigben Interactive had failed to make partial repayment of a bond loan, due to “an unexpected and late refusal by its banking pool”, forcing it to call for financial restructuring with its creditors.

The news arrived just days after Nacon announced its next Nacon Connect presentation planned for March 4, which it said would include new game announcements and presentations for previously announced games.

Now, Nacon has confirmed that the presentation has been delayed until May, due to the “difficult economic environment for the company”, and to ”ensure that our future announcements have the impact they deserve”.

The company claimed that its announced releases remain on track and said it’s “confident we’ll get through this”.

It said: “Nacon has made the strategic decision to postpone the next edition of its Nacon Connect, initially scheduled for March 4th. Faced with a difficult economic environment for the company, we are choosing to focus our resources on upcoming releases and the development of our current games.

“This period will allow us to polish our projects and prepare for a new Nacon Connect to be held in May, which will showcase the work of our studios in the best possible way. Until then, numerous communications will take place to support games such as GreedFall: The Dying World, Dragonkin: The Banished, Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss, and many others.”

Nacon was founded in 1981 and is now part of the Bigben Group, which owns 76.7% of the company. The publisher’s recent games include RoboCop: Rogue City, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, Styx: Blades of Greed, and Gear Club Unlimited 3.