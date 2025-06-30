MythForce version 1.2 update makes it ‘the definitive version of the game’, developer Beamdog says

Saturday morning cartoon themed roguelite MythForce has received a free update which makes it the “definitive version” of the game, according to developer Beamdog.

The version 1.2 update has rolled out on all formats and offers a wide range of new features designed to completely change the way the game is played.

These include full character customisation, a revamped encounter system and elemental combat.

According to Beamdog, version 1.2 contains the following new features:

Hero Classes & Skill Trees – “Choose from three distinct classes for each of the four heroes, each with their own unique skill trees. Ideal loadouts let everyone play their own way.”

Updated Progression System – "Players can now power up their heroes by earning XP and leveling up after each dungeon run. The more they play, the more unstoppable abilities are unlocked."

All-New Encounter Objectives – “Fresh dungeon events like ‘Destroy the Crystals’ and ‘Discharge the Relic’ introduce greater challenge and add strategic depth and build variety to every run.”

Elemental Combos – “Combine Fire, Ice, and Lightning magical status effects to unleash devastating new attack synergies that transform solo and co-op combat.”

Polished & Enhanced Gameplay – “From console performance upgrades to deeper co-op dynamics and a smoother solo experience, MythForce 1.2 is the most refined version of the game yet.”

“MythForce 1.2 isn’t just a simple update – it’s the definitive version of the game,” Beamdog CEO Trent Oster said in a statement.

“We took our community’s feedback to heart and are now delivering a deeper, more explosive gameplay experience. This was our vision for MythForce from the beginning, and now we are finally able to share it with our players.”

MythForce was originally released in September 2023 and is based on Saturday morning cartoons from the ’80s, most notably such shows as Masters of the Universe and ThunderCats.

The game is a cel-shaded dungeon crawler played from a first-person perspective.