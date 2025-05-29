My Nintendo Store UK’s Pokémon Legends Z-A pre-order bonuses have been revealed

Nintendo and The Pokémon Company have announced several pre-order bonuses for the upcoming Pokémon Legends Z-A

Players who pre-order the game from the UK My Nintendo Store will receive a partner Pokémon figurine featuring Chikorita, Tepig, and Totodile.

Mega Evolution, Trainer and Champion’s Choice bundles will also be available for the game, which will include pins, a baseball cap, a mug, an umbrella, and a figurine of Mega Charizard.

The Pokémon Company hasn’t specified which items come with which version of the game, but players who are interested in the bundles can sign up on the My Nintendo website to be notified when they become available. Pre-orders for the physical version of the game will open on June 11.

Pokémon Legends Z-A will be released on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 on October 16.

Players who buy the Switch edition in either physical or digital form will have the option to upgrade to the Switch 2 Edition of the game by buying an upgrade pack.

According to Nintendo, the Switch 2 Edition of Pokémon Legends Z-A has an improved frame rate and “higher resolution for sharper graphics”.

More information on the game, as well as other Pokémon products, will be revealed during a Pokémon Presents presentation on July 22.

“Pokémon Legends: Z-A is a new frontier for the Pokémon video game series, blending an RPG story unfolding in a single city with action elements and a real-time battle system unlike anything seen before in the franchise,” The Pokémon Company said in a statement.

“Trainers can look forward to the beginning of a new adventure in Lumiose City – one woven by people and Pokémon together.”