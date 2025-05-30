MultiVersus officially closes down and is delisted today

The online servers for MultiVersus officially close down today, bringing an end to Warner Bros Games’ crossover Smash Bros rival.

The publisher announced back in January that the game’s fifth season would be its last, running from February 5 to May 30.

Today at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST, the game will go offline and will be delisted from the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Steam and Epic Games Store.

The game will still be playable offline, but only if players have logged in any time since February 4 and it shutting down later today.

“After logging in, a local save file will be automatically created connected to your PlayStation Network, Microsoft Store, Steam, or Epic Games Store account, allowing you to enjoy the game offline with all earned and purchased content moving forward,” Warner Bros Games said.

Real money transactions have been unavailable since the announcement of the game’s closure, but players with remaining Gleamium currency and character tokens can continue to spend them on in-game content until the game goes offline.

Players will not be refunded for any Gleamium or other content purchased with real money.

“This decision was not made lightly,” a message on the game’s FAQ page reads. “All of us on the Player First Games and Warner Bros Games teams have put our heart and soul into MultiVersus, creating a unique social and cooperative experience from the ground up that brings together a variety of popular characters and worlds.

“We are very proud of the game we have built and are incredibly thankful for the support of the MultiVersus community throughout this journey. Your passion and enthusiasm have been unmatched.”

It’s been an incredible ride, MVPs. Thank you for all the support. For more details, please visit our blog post https://t.co/tLVzpA9JaQ and FAQ https://t.co/XKuxAnd26j. pic.twitter.com/VLzBDbP0GQ — MultiVersus (@multiversus) January 31, 2025

Players have continued to voice their concerns at the way the game has been closed down, with some complaining that the Founder’s Packs – particularly the $99.99 Premium Founder’s Pack – originally released during the game’s first run in 2022 included character unlock tokens, but the game will now end before enough characters have been introduced to spend them all.

This is technically the second time MultiVersus has shut down. The game was a hit when it initially launched in July 2022, seeing 153,433 concurrent players on Steam at its peak. The player base quickly dwindled, however, and the game was closed down for almost a year.

It returned at the end of May 2024 and hit a peak of over 114,000 concurrent players, but this too dropped leading to today’s permanent shutdown.