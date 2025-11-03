MSI Claw handhelds have started getting the Xbox ‘full screen experience’ first seen on ROG Xbox Ally

The MSI Claw range of handheld PCs are the next to get the Xbox Full Screen Experience (FSE) mode.

Originally making its debut on the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X handhelds released last month, the FSE is a new mode that boots the handheld straight into an Xbox app instead of loading the full Windows shell.

By not booting the entirety of Windows, Microsoft says the FSE allocates more system resources to running the game, meaning performance is optimised.

Although Asus’s handhelds were the first to feature the FSE however, it’s not permanently exclusive to those systems. Xbox will be rolling it out to other devices, including the original Asus ROG Ally and Ally X, over time.

Now the first of these other devices have started to get it, with Windows users signed up to the Windows 11 Insider preview programme on either the dev or beta channels now able to download the FSE to their MSI Claw handheld if they have one.

According to patch notes posed on the Windows Blog, the latest Windows 11 Insider preview build rolled out the FSE to MSI Claw models, with “additional OEMs enabling their handhelds in the coming months”.

“Following the initial launch of the (FSE) on the Asus ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X, today’s preview to Windows Insiders expands availability to additional Windows 11 handheld devices currently in market,” the patch notes read.

“Designed with console-style navigation in mind, the Xbox PC app paired with the FSE delivers a clean, distraction-free interface for handheld gaming. You’ll get smooth task switching and optimized performance, with background processes minimized and non-essential tasks deferred, so gameplay stays responsive and uninterrupted.”

Lenovo confirmed in September that its Legion Go Gen 2 handhelds will also be getting the FSE. Although the handhelds are now available, Lenovo spokesperson Jeff Witt told The Verge it would be coming to the handheld in Spring 2026.

VGC’s ROG Xbox Ally X review praised the FSE for its ability to not only boot Xbox PC games, but also switch to other PC stores without having to fully boot into Windows.

“The ability to simply switch between the Xbox PC, Steam, Epic, GOG, Ubisoft and Battle.net stores and libraries with a couple of button presses is immensely useful, and does make you wonder whether this is the start of the journey for the much-speculated next Xbox console,” we wrote.