Mortal Shell 2 announced for PS5, Xbox Series and PC

Mortal Shell 2 has been announced for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Steam.

A reveal trailer for the sequel, which premiered at Summer Game Fest‘s live kick-off show on Friday, is viewable below.

“Mortal Shell II is a standalone sequel to Mortal Shell that significantly expands on the original with unrestricted, adrenaline-charged combat, deeper weapon design with extensive upgrade options, and an emphasis on free exploration,” according to an official description.

“This action-RPG offers an immersive, interconnected open world, expansive yet deliberately compact, designed to unfold its twisted landscapes and hidden structures while respecting the player’s time.”

Released in 2021, the original Mortal Shell was generally well received, earning it scores of 76 (PC and PS4), 75 (Xbox One) and 74 (PS5) on Metacritic.

Like the first game, the sequel is being developed by Cold Symmetry and published by Playstack. It will be released in 2026.

“The dormant forms of forgotten warriors are scattered throughout Mortal Shell II’s shattered world,” reads the game’s Steam listing. “Once discovered, each Shell can be awakened and possessed, unlocking their innate strengths and unique abilities.

“Evolve your own style of combat by harnessing the diverse unique abilities of each Shell, and unravel their secrets through the discovery of lost memories.”

Players interested in testing Mortal Shell 2 ahead of its release can register to participate in an upcoming beta.