Mortal Shell 2 beta available for free now, progress carries over to the full game

Mortal Shell 2 is now available to play for free ahead of release.

The upcoming action game can now be played across Steam, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles during its Open Beta phase.

During the Open Beta, players can expect to play about three hours of the game, which is plenty of time to see how it runs on their platform of choice before buying.

This is accessible for all players for free, and progress carries over to the full game when it launches on August 20, 2026.

A trailer for the Open Beta was released on the official PlayStation YouTube channel. The trailer’s comments are filled with fans angry about PlayStation ending production of disc games, something we saw happen to another recent indie game.

Mortal Shell 2 was announced in June 2025, where it was described as “a standalone sequel to Mortal Shell that significantly expands on the original with unrestricted, adrenaline-charged combat, deeper weapon design with extensive upgrade options, and an emphasis on free exploration.”