Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection is coming later this year

Digital Eclipse has announced its next retro compilation.

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection is set for release later this year.

The collection will include Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat 2, Mortal Kombat 3, Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3, Mortal Kombat 4 “and more”.

It will also include the arcade, console and handheld versions of each game. Online play with rollback netcode will also be included.

“Step back into the arena where it all began,” the game’s description reads. “From the acclaimed retro restoration team at Digital Eclipse, Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection is the definitive historical archive of the franchise’s iconic origins.

“Featuring over 20 different versions of the legendary games – arcade, console, and handheld – Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection includes Mortal Kombat 1 through 4, Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3, Mortal Kombat Advance, and more, reviving the series’ early years with modern enhancements and online play using rollback netcode.

“Relive the fights. Explore an interactive documentary packed with rare concept art, archival footage, and brand-new interviews with the series’ co-creators Ed Boon and John Tobias, as well as many other creators, experts, and fans.”

The list of playable games confirmed so far is as follows:

Mortal Kombat – 1992: Arcade, SNES, Genesis, Game Boy, Game Gear

Mortal Kombat II -1993: Arcade, SNES, Genesis, Game Boy, 32X

Mortal Kombat 3 – 1995: Arcade, SNES, Genesis

Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 – 1995: Arcade, SNES

Mortal Kombat 4 – 1997: Arcade

Mortal Kombat Advance – 2001: Game Boy Advance

Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance – 2002: Game Boy Advance

Mortal Kombat: Tournament Edition – 2003: Game Boy Advance

“What’s next?” editorial director Chris Kohler says on the PlayStation Blog. “Well, Mortal Kombat is all about secrets, so we hope you don’t mind if we keep a few of our own for now.”

He added: “We’re also doing a deep dive into the history of Mortal Kombat to find design documents, early prototype materials, motion-capture sessions, concept art, and much more, some never before seen. You’ll be able to step through our interactive timelines as if you were walking through a Mortal Kombat museum, watching videos, playing games, viewing photo galleries, and more as you travel through the early history of the franchise.

“Remember fighting the elusive green ninja Reptile? Entering a Kombat Kode to transport yourself to Noob’s Dorfen? Pulling off an Animality to transform into a dragon and eat your opponent’s torso?

“Mortal Kombat games are full of secret content – some gruesome, some downright silly. In the 1990s, finding these secrets meant buying physical strategy guides, tying up the phone line while connecting to America Online, or relying on unreliable rumors heard at recess. We will give you open access to everything in these games without need for hidden codes or memorization.”