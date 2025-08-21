Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection adds the lowest rated game in franchise history

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection will include Mortal Kombat Mythologies: Sub-Zero and Mortal Kombat Special Forces.

The games join Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat 2, Mortal Kombat 3, Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3, and Mortal Kombat 4 in the collection. It will also include the arcade, console and handheld versions of each game. Online play with rollback netcode will also be included.

Mortal Kombat Mythologies: Sub-Zero was released in 1997 for the PlayStation and the Nintendo 64. Mortal Kombat Special Forces was released on the PlayStation in 2000.

While both games have retained a cult following in the Mortal Kombat communities, Mortal Kombat Special Forces was met with brutal reviews at the time of its release. Mortal Kombat Special Forces currently holds a 28 on Metacritic.

“Step back into the arena where it all began,” the game’s description reads. “From the acclaimed retro restoration team at Digital Eclipse, Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection is the definitive historical archive of the franchise’s iconic origins.

“Featuring over 20 different versions of the legendary games – arcade, console, and handheld – Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection includes Mortal Kombat 1 through 4, Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3, Mortal Kombat Advance, and more, reviving the series’ early years with modern enhancements and online play using rollback netcode.

“Relive the fights. Explore an interactive documentary packed with rare concept art, archival footage, and brand-new interviews with the series’ co-creators Ed Boon and John Tobias, as well as many other creators, experts, and fans.”