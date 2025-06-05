More PS Plus classic games announced, including fan-favorite Resident Evils

Sony has announced a roster of new games coming to the PS Plus Classics catalogue for PS5.

Later this month, classic adventure games Myst and Riven will be added to the Plus service, as part of PlayStation’s Days of Play promotion.

This will be followed in June by classic immersive sim Deus Ex, and Twisted Metal 3 and 4, which arrive in time for the second live action series.

Finally, Capcom will be bringing Resident Evil 2 and 3 to PS Plus sometime this summer.



In addition to classics, full game Sword of the Sea will be added to the game catalogue on August 19, and Remedy’s FBC: Firebreak on June 17.

The full upcoming PS Plus Classics game list is:

Myst – June

Riven – June

Deus Ex – June 17

Twisted Metal 3 & 4 – July 15

Resident Evil 2 & 3 – Summer

June’s PlayStation Plus Essentials games include NBA 2K25, Alone in the Dark, and Bomb Rush Cyberfunk. Destiny 2: The Final Shape was added on May 28.

Sony recently confirmed four more games for Premium and Extra members, on top of the usual monthly Game Catalogue additions (which have still to be confirmed).

Another Crab’s Treasure was added on May 29, followed by Skull and Bones on June 2, Destiny 2: Legacy Collection on June 4 and Grand Theft Auto III: The Definitive Edition is coming on June 10.

Sony recently announced plans to shift away from providing PS4 games as part of its monthly PlayStation Plus offerings.

Starting in January 2026, “PS4 games will no longer be a key benefit” of the service, with the platform holder instead turning its focus to offering PS5 titles