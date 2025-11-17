More players in the UK, US and Japan still prefer single-player games to multiplayer, survey finds

More players in the UK, US and Japan still prefer single-player games to multiplayer ones, a new survey has found.

Ampere Analysis surveyed 34,428 players across 22 markets and found that 58% of players in the UK said they preferred playing single-player games to multiplayer ones.

This figure went higher in Japan (where 63% of players said they preferred single-player games) and higher still in the US, where the figure was 65%.

Other countries in the survey who said they preferred solo play included Thailand (62%), Germany (60%) and the UK (58%).

Meanwhile, more players surveyed in China and Sweden said they preferred multiplayer games – with only 47% and 49% respectively choosing single-player – while the Netherlands sat on the fence at 50%.

The survey’s findings also suggested that preference of single-player over multiplayer may also come down to age, which is perhaps unsurprising given the popularity of games like Roblox and Minecraft among younger players.

According to Ampere’s results, only 49% of players aged 16-24 said they prefer single-player games, but this surges to 56% for players aged 25-34 and grows even higher to 64% for players aged 55 to 64.

Ampere suggests the difference in response between players aged 16-24 and those aged 25-34 highlights “a clear divide between Gen Z and Millennials in terms of gaming tastes and perspectives”.

The results also suggest that social circles still have an influence on game choice, with 24% of respondents saying they would buy or download a game if their friends were playing it too.”

“This data reaffirms that single-player games are absolutely still viable – and sought-after – in the live service-dominated landscape,” Ampere senior research manager Louise Wooldridge said.

“The market favours multiplayer games for their ongoing engagement and monetisation, but cracking a finely balanced formula for single-player games can leverage this broad audience appeal. Although most gamers prefer this content to multiplayer experiences, the friendship circle still plays a significant role in game discovery and uptake.”

The concern that publishers – especially those focused on triple-A games – favour online multiplayer games over single-player experiences because they can be monetised easier is one that has lasted for many years.

EA‘s handling of single-player games has been one example of this. Back in 2010, an EA executive claimed that the traditional single-player game model was “finished”, then in 2017 EA’s CFO claimed that players “don’t like [linear games] as much today as they did five years ago”.

The success of Respawn’s 2019 release Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which was “played” by over 20 million people, contributed to EA warming to the idea of releasing more single-player games. Even as the publisher prepared a Jedi sequel, a new Dragon Age and a Dead Space remake, however, it still faced negativity from players for occasional decisions considered pro-multiplayer.

A notable example of this is was in 2022 when it tweeted its take on a popular meme by posting “they’re a 10 but they only like playing single-player games,” a tweet that provoked backlash from prominent YouTubers, developers like Obsidian and even EA staff working on single-player games at the time.