More concept art and animations from the cancelled Doom 4 have appeared online

More concept art and animations from the cancelled Doom 4, which was later reworked into Doom 2016, have appeared online.

Doom 4 was originally announced in 2008 and was in development for several years before it was eventually scrapped. While some of the work that was done for that game was eventually reworked for Doom 2016, plenty of the assets were eventually thrown out due to the change in setting between both versions of the game.

Over the weekend, X users @Runhob and @WadOverdose, who have previously posted unreleased material from the cancelled shooter, shared several animations and pieces of concept art from the game, including enemies, weapons, and more.

Unreleased #Doom4 concept art leak in the big 2026

"Hell" sketch study by Christian Piccolo pic.twitter.com/vP7P61YXGp — Crispies (@Runhob) July 12, 2026

Nobody is talking about how the unreleased #Doom4 could be canon in Doom: The Dark Ages - Revelations flashbacks.

Same weapons, same vehicles and identical urban-style environments. pic.twitter.com/5ihXTzbRdI — Crispies (@Runhob) July 12, 2026

Soul swalower and hell cancer from unreleased Doom 4 pic.twitter.com/XxwBRqgTaA — WadOverdose (@WadOverdose) July 12, 2026

Doom 4 minigunner alternative design with “Ears” pic.twitter.com/uMeiGMWmzE — WadOverdose (@WadOverdose) July 12, 2026

In the years since the game was reworked, a lot of development materials for the game have been uncovered by fans, and even shared by id Software during Noclip’s documentary about the 2016 version of the game.

The new development material comes following a difficult week for the Doom developer. Last week, news broke that around 100 staff members lost their jobs as part of Microsoft’s massive restructuring.

Following this, id Software claimed that the studio had “the crew we need to build the games and tech we’re known for”.

According to The Verge, id is now in the early stages of developing a new game, which fits with Xbox’s mandate of focusing on its biggest franchises.

Responding to the layoffs on Friday, id Software co-founder John Carmack said he was saddened by the news, but conceded that he was struggling to feel anger without knowing the full details.

“My ‘Microsoft will probably be a good steward of the brand’ statement isn’t aging well, and this is certainly going to dampen the mood of the founder reunion at QuakeCon next month,” he wrote.