Moomin: Midsummer Madness is a point-and-click adventure coming to Switch, Switch 2 and PC

A new point-and-click adventure based on the Moomins has been announced.

Moomin: Midsummer Madness is developed by Crossbridge Game Studios and published by Shochiku Games, and is based on the Moomins novel Moominsummer Madness.

“When an unexpected flood overtakes Moominvalley, the Moomin family finds refuge in a mysterious floating theatre,” the game’s official description says.

“Play as Moomintroll and Little My as they attempt to find their way home, solving light puzzles and befriending a quirky cast of characters in this mesmerizing hand-painted world.”

The game will be released on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC later this year.

It will feature hand-drawn art that is designed to stay true to the original aesthetic, inspired by author Tove Jansson’s original illustrations.

Players will solve mysteries through dialogue, exploration and mini-games, with a hint system available to ensure younger players can make progress.

“A playful, warm, and family-friendly experience, the game will delight Moomin fans of all ages,” Moomin Characters CEO Roleff Kråkström said in a statement.

“We are especially thrilled about the team’s whimsical reimagining of the Moomin universe – one that remains faithful to the original stories while feeling creative and new.”