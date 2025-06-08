Monument Valley 3 is coming to PC and consoles in July
The third entry in the Monument Valley series arrives on new platforms this summer
Ustwo Games is bringing Monument Valley 3 to PC and consoles on July 22.
The third instalment in the award-winning puzzle series will be released for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.
It follows in the footsteps of Monument Valley 1 and 2, which were released for console for the first time in April.
A Monument Valley 3 PC demo will be available as part of Steam Next Fest, which is running from June 9-16.
Monument Valley 3 sees players manipulating architecture and guiding its protagonist, Noor, through a series of impossible landscapes.
It was originally released for mobile via Netflix Games in December 2024.
According to Ustwo, Monument Valley 3 is designed to be an ideal series entry point for newcomers, while offering new experiences for returning fans.
The console and PC versions of Monument Valley 3 will come with the game’s first seasonal update, The Garden of Life, which features an extra chapter with a new plot and additional puzzles. Further seasonal updates are planned for release later this year.
Monument Valley 3 Key Features
- A Monumental Return: Experience Monument Valley 3 with cinematic widescreen, stunning art design and impossible landscapes, all fully playable with gamepad or keyboard and mouse.
- Noor’s Biggest Adventure: Noor must seek out a new source of light before darkness overtakes her world. Guide her through sprawling cities, coastal harbours, and abstract, ethereal realms.
- A World That Evolves: Every chapter introduces fresh mechanics and innovative puzzles, offering players new ways to interact with Noor’s surroundings.
- Set Sail for Adventure: Take control of Noor’s boat, and sail freely in open-play environments across beautifully surreal waters, a Monument Valley first.
- Living, Breathing Art: Inspired by global architecture, experimental art, and personal storytelling, Monument Valley 3 is a breathtaking visual experience.
- A Continually Growing Experience: Console and PC players will enjoy the full story at launch, with major chapter updates to come in the future, bringing new puzzles, chapters and surprises for the first time in the series.