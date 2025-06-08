Monument Valley 3 is coming to PC and consoles in July

Ustwo Games is bringing Monument Valley 3 to PC and consoles on July 22.

The third instalment in the award-winning puzzle series will be released for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

It follows in the footsteps of Monument Valley 1 and 2, which were released for console for the first time in April.

A Monument Valley 3 PC demo will be available as part of Steam Next Fest, which is running from June 9-16.

Monument Valley 3 sees players manipulating architecture and guiding its protagonist, Noor, through a series of impossible landscapes.

It was originally released for mobile via Netflix Games in December 2024.

According to Ustwo, Monument Valley 3 is designed to be an ideal series entry point for newcomers, while offering new experiences for returning fans.

The console and PC versions of Monument Valley 3 will come with the game’s first seasonal update, The Garden of Life, which features an extra chapter with a new plot and additional puzzles. Further seasonal updates are planned for release later this year.