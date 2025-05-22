Monster Hunter Wilds x Street Fighter 6 collab is coming next week

Monster Hunter Wilds’ collaboration with Street Fighter 6 is coming next week.

The free Akuma hunter layered armor with special actions and Blanka-chan Palico layered armor arrive on May 28, alongside a cosmetic collaboration paid DLC pack.

The cosmetic pack includes Street Fighter costumes for Alma, such as Chun-Li, as well as emotes, and more cosmetic items. You can watch a trailer showing off the new crossover content below.

Monster Hunter Wilds is now Capcom‘s fastest-selling game of all time.

The game, which was released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S in February, sold 8 million units in 3 days, which eclipses any previous release from the company.

Monster Hunter Wilds was well received by players and critics at launch, earning scores of 90 (consoles) and 88 (PC) on review aggregation site Metacritic. VGC’s five-star Monster Hunter Wilds review called it “a victory lap for Capcom’s golden age”.

“Monster Hunter Wilds is confident, bold, and one of the best Monster Hunter games ever, thanks to its ability to stand on the giant shoulders of Worlds and improve it in virtually every way.”

Street Fighter 6 is coming to Nintendo Switch 2.

The game will be available in a Standard Edition, and a Years 1-2 Fighters Edition containing the additional characters and stages from the game’s first two waves of DLC, making for a total of 26 characters.

The Switch 2 version of Street Fighter 6 will feature a number of exclusive modes, including local wireless matches, with players able to fight as either the main Street Fighter 6 roster or their own customised avatar fighters.