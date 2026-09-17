Monster Hunter Wilds will stop charging players to change their character’s appearance

Capcom has announced that next year it will no longer charge players to change their appearance in Monster Hunter Wilds.

When Monster Hunter Wilds was released in February 2025, players quickly realised that they had to pay money to change their character’s appearance, which wasn’t known during the game’s review period.

Players who wish to change how their main character looks currently have to buy a Character Edit Voucher. One ‘trial’ voucher can be downloaded for free, allowing for one change, but after that vouchers have to be bought in a pack of three for $6.99 / £5.79.

Players who also wish to change the appearance of their Palico combat companions can either buy a three-pack of Palico Edit Vouchers, or a combined Character & Palico Edit Voucher for $9.99 / £7.99.

According to a new statement from Capcom, this will all end in 2027 when Monster Hunter Wilds’ upcoming expansion Ascendance is released.

When the game gets its Version 2 update, which will coincide with the launch of Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance, the Character Edit mode will be changed to no longer require vouchers, meaning players will be able to customise their character and Palico appearances as often as they like.

Although this change is arriving at the same time as Ascendance, Capcom says it’s not exclusive to the expansion and will apply to those playing the base game too.

It will still be some time before these changes start taking place, however – as it currently stands, Capcom plans to continue selling Character Edit Vouchers until December 3, at which point they will be delisted.

On this date, players will also receive 10 Character Edit Vouchers and 10 Palico Edit Vouchers for free, so they can customise their characters numerous times while they wait for the release of Ascendance.

Capcom has seemingly chosen December 3 because the Switch 2 version of Monster Hunter Wilds is set for release on December 4, meaning the Character Edit Vouchers will never appear on the eShop. According to Capcom, Switch 2 players will also get 10 of each voucher when they start the game.

Anyone who has previously purchased a 3-pack of Character Edit Vouchers, Palico Edit Vouchers or the combined pack will get a Special Thank-You Pendant Set consisting of a Heavenly Hog pendant and a Beelzeboar pendant.