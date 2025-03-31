Monster Hunter Wilds smashes past 10 million sold, sets new record for Capcom

Monster Hunter Wilds has set a new Capcom record by selling 10 million copies in its first month alone.

The game, which was released in February, already broke a Capcom record by flying past 8 million copies sold in its opening week and is now closing in on half of Monster Hunter World’s lifetime sales.

Currently, Monster Hunter World is Capcom’s best selling game ever at around 22 million units, but Monster Hunter Wilds is well on its way to matching it. This announcement means that Monster Hunter Wilds is now the 6th best-selling Capcom game ever, setting just behind Resident Evil Village.

Monday’s announcement also reaffirmed that the game’s second title update is scheduled for this summer, though no specific release date was given. The game’s first free title update will be released later this week.

The free update will be available on April 3 (PDT) and April 4 (BST), and will add a new monster and new hunts as well as a new Grand Hub area.

The update will add Mizutsune, a “fan-favourite” monster. This Leviathan was first introduced in 3DS game Monster Hunter Generations and returned in Monster Hunter Rise.

The update will also add an event quest, coming “at a later date”, in which players with a Hunter Rank of 50 or more can take on an “arch-tempered Rey Dau”, unlocking the player new equipment if they can defeat it.

Monster Hunter Wilds was well received by players and critics at launch, earning scores of 90 (consoles) and 88 (PC) on review aggregation site Metacritic. VGC’s five-star Monster Hunter Wilds review called it “a victory lap for Capcom’s golden age”.

“Monster Hunter Wilds is confident, bold, and one of the best Monster Hunter games ever, thanks to its ability to stand on the giant shoulders of Worlds and improve it in virtually every way.”