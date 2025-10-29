Monster Hunter Wilds’ post-launch sales continue decline in latest Capcom results

Post-launch sales of Capcom’s Monster Hunter Wilds, the sequel to its best-selling game of all-time, continued their decline in the company’s latest financial results.

According to Capcom’s results for the three months ended September 30, 2025, Wilds sold just 160k units during the period. That’s fewer than in the previous quarter, when the game sold 477k units, which Capcom called “soft”, and which influenced a drop in its stock price.

In terms of units, Monster Hunter Wilds only barely made Capcom’s top ten for the quarter, selling fewer copies than Street Fighter 6, Devil May Cry HD Collection, and even Monster Hunter Rise. However, these games have been heavily discounted, leading to Capcom’s highest ever catalogue sales for the first half of a fiscal year.

Overall, Wilds has been a hugely successful release for Capcom, breaking the company’s launch record with a huge 10 million copies in its first month. It’s also currently the best-selling game of the year in the US, in terms of dollar sales, according to Circana data up to August 30.

However, the game’s drop off since launch has still been significant, in the context of a follow-up to the 28-million-selling Monster Hunter World.

World’s January 2018 launch was also a Capcom record at the time, at 7.9 million units, but it regularly shipped over a million units in Capcom’s fiscal quarters for years after launch, doubling its sales in two years. This was later helped by the Iceborne expansion and a two-pack bundle.

Despite a weaker launch, by the time World reached the same reporting period of its own lifecycle (September 2018), it had sold virtually the same number of units as Wilds, at 10.7 million units. However, it’s worth noting it released one month earlier in the year.

A slide published by Capcom earlier this year, showing annual sales up to March 2025, shows the remarkable sales legs of Monster Hunter World in its first seven years:

Capcom president, Haruhito Tsujimoto, has partly blamed Monster Hunter Wilds’ sales momentum on the price of PlayStation 5 consoles, which he claimed in an interview was providing a barrier to entry for younger players in particular.

However, Wilds has also notably struggled with performance issues on PC, which has attracted criticism from some players. Capcom recently told PC players that performance updates are planned for this winter and beyond.

Commenting on Monster Hunter Wilds’ sales performance, Dr Serkan Toto, CEO of Japanese games industry consultancy firm Kantan Games, noted that increased competition compared to 2018 will also have affected Wilds’ sales performance.

“I think the PS5 having a high price point is a rhetorical smoke bomb: Since when has the device been cheap? The game just didn’t hit as hard as Worlds did in early 2018, we now have a ton more AAA games to choose from, players have less money to spend and Wilds’ launch was botched by numerous technical issues.

“Capcom should now make sure to refocus on quality and give fans what they want with Resident Evil Requiem next.”