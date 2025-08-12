Monster Hunter Wilds PC performance will continue to get updates beyond winter as Capcom ‘proceeds with caution’

The director of Monster Hunter Wilds has told PC players that performance updates are planned for winter and beyond.

Since the day of its release in February, Monster Hunter Wilds has drawn criticism from PC players, many of whom have complained that the game’s performance is poor, with some claiming that even with relatively powerful setups they’re struggling to get smooth gameplay out of it.

Now, in a post detailing the game’s upcoming version 1.021 update, Yuya Tokuda explained that improvements were coming in future updates, but stressed the complications involved in the process.

Tokuda started by listing some of the improvements made in the game’s Title Update 2, which was released on June 30.

“In Title Update 2, we fixed bugs related to shader compilation and reduced the impact of anti-cheat measures on processing load by about 90%,” he said. “In addition, as an option to reduce CPU load while improving frame rate, we implemented support for the latest super-resolution technologies, DLSS4 and FSR4.

“In addition, in Title Update 2 we improved our texture loading process, reducing instances where low-quality textures are displayed when monsters suddenly enter the player’s field of view. Title Update 3 [end of September] will see similar improvements for NPCs and Seikret mounts.”

Tokuda then said that although players have been worried that the game’s performance might put extra strain on their CPU, it’s not necessarily easy for Capcom to reduce CPU strain without making the game perform even worse.

“We are aware that some players may be concerned about the potential strain on their PCs, particularly those using CPUs known to have stability issues (as reported by various manufacturers), due to prolonged high CPU usage during extended play sessions,” he said.

“On the other hand, as making changes to CPU processing could affect the game’s overall performance, we plan to proceed with caution.”

He then said the team plans to address CPU load reduction “in the fourth title update scheduled for this winter”, and that once this is complete, they “will proceed with a second stage of further mitigation measures”.

Tokuda added: “We will also address GPU load reduction in a similar manner. We will continue to work on improving the game’s stability so that more players can enjoy the game on PC with peace of mind. Thank you for your understanding.”

Among the most damning of criticism aimed at Monster Hunter Wilds’ PC performance at launch came from an analysis by Digital Foundry‘s Alex Battaglia, who said the PC version’s “profound performance problems must be addressed”.

“I find this game’s basic performance, even in its sparse last-generation world, extremely questionable,” he explained. “I have no idea why an arid desert with nothing in it is running like this. A lot of games that look better run a lot better.”