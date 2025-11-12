Monster Hunter Wilds is teaming up with KFC for exclusive in-game items

Capcom and Kentucky Fried Chicken are teaming up in Japan for a special Monster Hunter collaboration.

Taking place between November 19 and December 16, the collaboration will see KFC getting special food packaging which shows the Felyne partner character from Monster Hunter Wilds dressed as Colonel Sanders and eating chicken.

KFC will be selling two types of special collaboration meals, the Feast Set and the Spice Up set, each of which comes with different in-game items which can be redeemed in the Monster Hunter Wilds game.

The Feast Set lets players redeem a Luxury Ingredient Set which includes rare ingredients for campfire cooking, as well an exclusive KFC Colonel Felyne charm which can be worn in-game and shows the Felyne dressed as Colonel Sanders.

The Spice Up Set, meanwhile, lets players redeem a Hunting Item Set in-game, which includes consumable items for use when fighting monsters, as well as an exclusive KFC Barrel Felyne Charm which shows the Felyne in a bucket of chicken.

Both sets come in standard meals – two pieces of chicken, biscuit and small fries – and larger meals which include an extra piece of chicken and a collaboration sticker sheet too.

Customers who order their meal through KFC Online in Japan will also be entered into a lottery, with 20 winning a hoodie that says “it’s finger-lickin WILD” on it, and 200 winning a travel card holder with a Felyne Colonel Sanders design on it.

To celebrate the collaboration, four KFC stores in Japan – Takadanobaba and Akihabara stores in Tokyo, and the Nankai Namba Station and Abeno Q’s Mall stores in Osaka – will also be decorated to “create an atmosphere that makes you feel as if you’ve entered the world of the game”.

Each store will feature life-sized panels of Monster Hunter Wilds characters, and between November 19-30 the usual in-store music will be replaced with music from Monster Hunter Wilds.

Post-launch sales of Capcom’s Monster Hunter Wilds, the sequel to its best-selling game of all-time Monster Hunter Rise, continued their decline in the company’s latest financial results.

According to Capcom’s results for the three months ended September 30, 2025, Wilds sold just 160k units during the period.

That’s fewer than in the previous quarter, when the game sold 477k units, which Capcom called “soft”, and which influenced a drop in its stock price.