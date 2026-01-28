Monster Hunter Wilds gets a PC patch which Capcom says will fix the recently reported DLC performance bug

Capcom has released a patch for the PC version of Monster Hunter Wilds which it claims will fix a recently reported bug that was causing performance issues.

Earlier this month, Reddit user de_Tylmarande posted a lengthy message on the Monster Hunter Reddit page suggesting that the game performs better on PC when all the DLC is installed.

After performing some tests, they theorised that the game is constantly checking for the presence of DLC, and therefore the more DLC a player has installed, the better the game runs.

Their findings were passed on to Capcom, and the company has now published a patch which it says will fix the issue, though it does claim that the issue didn’t quite affect the entire game as initially suggest.

According to Capcom’s patch notes, the issue only happens around the Support Desk area in the Base Camp or Grand Hub, and only when the player has unclaimed content. Capcom claims it’s unrelated to how much DLC is installed.

“After receiving user reports, our internal testing confirmed that CPU load could increase around the Support Desk at Base Camp or the Grand Hub,” a Capcom statement reads. “This is due to claimed content status check processes to notify the player if there is unclaimed content in the Support Desk, as indicated by an exclamation point.

“This issue may cause the FPS to drop only in the Base Camp and Grand Hub. The extent of the FPS drop depends on whether you have any unclaimed content. However, the number of DLCs you own does not affect it. It may also depend on the performance of your CPU. This is an unintended bug and will be resolved with this update.”

Capcom says a further update will be released on February 18, which will further improve stability and performance across all platforms.

“For example, we are currently verifying measures to reduce GPU processing load by adding quality levels (LOD) to the polygon mesh for 3D models,” it said. “This may help to reduce processing load by swapping to low-resolution models for objects farther away from the camera.”

The full patch notes for the latest update are as follows:

Monster Hunter Wilds PC update – 28 January 2026

Required Space

Approx. 2.0 GB (With High Resolution Texture Pack: Approx. 31.0 GB total)

Note: Due to revisions to the High-Resolution Texture Pack, a re-download of approximately 31 GB will be required, resulting in an overall reduction of about 45 GB compared to the previous version.

Video Driver Version

Please update to the following driver versions to ensure the most stable experience possible. NVIDIA GeForce: 581.57 or newer AMD Radeon: 25.9.1 or 25.9.2

Note: Some issues have been identified with AMD Radeon drivers versions 25.10.2 and higher.

Note: This information is subject to change at any time due to factors such as NVIDIA and AMD support availability.

Major Additions and Changes

Improved CPU/GPU processing specific to the Steam version. Reduced shader warming processes performed outside the shader compilation screen to lower CPU load. Adjusted texture streaming to improve visual quality while reducing VRAM usage. Adjusted the High Resolution Texture Pack to reduce VRAM usage and overall package size.

Added a CPU tab to the Options menu, allowing players to adjust settings related to CPU load.

Added new categories to the graphics settings, along with new settings for existing options.

Adjusted graphic presets and added a confirmation window to automatically update your settings on first launch after updating.

Expanded the Volumetric Fog setting in the graphics options from two levels to five. The previous “High” setting has been renamed to “Highest,” and “Low” to “High,” with three new lower options—”Medium,” “Low,” and “Lowest”—now available.

Fixed an issue where a warning dialogue incorrectly indicated that the AMD Radeon driver was outdated when using driver version 26.1.1 or later.

Bug Fixes and Balance Adjustments