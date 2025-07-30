Monster Hunter Wilds’ extra endgame content planned for September is being brought forward

Capcom has announced that some of the extra endgame content planned for Monster Hunter Wilds is being brought forward.

The game’s Title Update 3, which is planned for September, was supposed to include expanded endgame content designed to give players more to do after the credits have rolled.

In a post on the official Monster Hunter account on X, however, it has been announced that this content will instead be added to the Version 1.021 update planned for early August.

Capcom says that because of the extra content being added to Version 1.021, what was supposed to be an “early August” release window will now be August 13.

The extra content that was planned for September but is now coming in August includes a new level of Quest difficulty, and a new rewards system for these quests with feature “Talismans with random skill combinations”.

The August 13 update will still include the previously planned weapons balance adjustments but it will now cover more weapons than were originally planned.

Title Update 3 will still come in September and will include the other features originally planned for it, including the addition of a new monster and various other improvements and adjustments.

This will be followed by Title Update 4, which is coming this winter and includes another new monster, more challenging hunts and further improvements.

Monster Hunter Wilds set a new Capcom record when it was released in March, selling 8 million copies in its opening week and more than 10 million in its first month.

Sales appear to have slowed somewhat since then, however, with Capcom’s latest financial results stating that it has now sold 10.585 million copies as of the end of June.

The Monster Hunter series has now sold more than 122 million units over the course of its history, making it Capcom’s second most successful series behind Resident Evil (174 million).