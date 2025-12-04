Monster Hunter Wilds director tells players who found it too easy: ‘I would appreciate it if you could pick it up again’

The director of Monster Hunter Wilds has asked lapsed players to consider trying the game again – particularly its new, more difficult missions.

Yuya Tokuda participated in a media interview session during the PlayStation Partner Awards 2025 Japan Asia held on Wednesday, where he was asked numerous questions about the game.

As reported by IGN, Tokuda noted that the team had consciously decided to make Monster Hunter Wilds more approachable to newcomers, but that this may have come at a cost for experienced fans of the series, who found it too easy as a result.

“We analyzed what kind of places beginners were stuck in, including Monster Hunter: World,” Tokuda explained. “We have worked on these points in turn to make it easier for new users to clear hurdles such as being able to reach certain monsters or to craft certain types of armour.

“In addition, we have tried to adopt as many new elements as possible that are beneficial for both beginners and existing users, such as Focus Mode. This time, as a result of making the game easy to beat even for new players and players who could not clear it before, I think the difficulty curve was a little lacking for existing users.”

Tokuda said the development team have been trying to remedy this since the game’s release, by adding more difficult gameplay in each of its content updates.

Appealing to those lapsed players who found the game too easy, Tokuda said: “If you beat the game immediately after its release and stopped playing, I would appreciate it if you could pick it up again.”

Monster Hunter Wilds enjoyed an extremely successful release for Capcom, breaking the company’s launch record with a huge 10 million copies sold in its first month.

Since then, however, sales have nosedived. According to Capcom’s results for the three months ending September 30, Wilds sold just 160,000 units during the period. That’s even fewer than the previous quarter – when the game sold 477,000 units – which Capcom called “soft” at the time, and which influenced a drop in its stock price.

While its initial sales were impressive, the game’s drop off since launch has still been significant, especially in the context of 2018 title Monster Hunter: World, which has sold 28 million copies over time.