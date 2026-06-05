Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance announced at Summer Game Fest 2026

Monster Hunter Wilds’ expansion, Ascendance, has finally been revealed via a new trailer at Summer Game Fest 2026.

The expansion will launch in 2027, and the trailer specifically highlights this as “a massive expansion.”

Monster Hunter games have a strong tradition of large-scale expansions, and Ascendance promises to bring a new campaign to Monster Hunter Wilds just as Iceborne and Sunbreak did to World and Rise, respectively.

The trailer showcases a new area floating high in the air that the player can reach on their Seikret. Near the end of the trailer, we are teased by a large leviathan-like creature, which will likely be the expansion’s flagship monster.

Mysteriously, hunters now seem to be equipped with a turbo-charged gauntlet, which could give your Slinger shots a massive upgrade.

Ascendance will launch in 2027, bringing with it new missions, monsters, cutscenes, and more gear.

More to follow…