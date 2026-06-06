Monster Hunter Wilds announced for Nintendo Switch 2

Monster Hunter Wilds is officially coming to Nintendo Switch 2, Capcom has confirmed.

“Monster Hunter Wilds is currently in development for Nintendo Switch 2,” the publisher said on Friday. “We’ll have more info to share, including the release date, in the future.”

The Switch 2 announcement follows the reveal of Wilds’ first expansion, Ascension, at the Summer Game Fest live show, and detamined info pointing to a port earlier this year.

The Monster Hunter Wilds expansion will launch in 2027, and its trailer specifically highlights this as “a massive expansion.”

The Switch 2 port of Monster Hunter Wilds will come as little surprise to most, considering Capcom’s prolific support of the platform so far, and the Monster Hunter series’ historical popularity on Nintendo platforms.

So far, Capcom has released Street Fighter 6 and Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess for Nintendo Switch 2, and announced a roster of modern Resident Evil ports, alongside the upcoming Resident Evil Requiem, plus Pragmata and the next Mega Man game.

Speaking to VGC in September, Capcom’s Resident Evil Requiem team discussed working on Switch 2and said it was “surprised” by how smoothly the process of porting to the platform went.