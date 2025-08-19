Monster Hunter Wilds and Final Fantasy 14 are officially crossing over

Capcom and Square Enix have announced a collaboration between Monster Hunter Wilds and Final Fantasy 14.

Both games will receive content that references the other title. The collaboration is due to begin in September and continue into October. The Arkveld will appear in Final Fantasy 14 for a limited time.

To play the new content, players will have to complete the Dawntrail quest as part of the main game, and reach level 100.

You can watch the first trailer for the collaboration below.

The director of Monster Hunter Wilds recently told PC players that performance updates are planned for winter and beyond.

Since the day of its release in February, Monster Hunter Wilds has drawn criticism from PC players, many of whom have complained that the game’s performance is poor, with some claiming that even with relatively powerful setups they’re struggling to get smooth gameplay out of it.

Now, in a post detailing the game’s upcoming version 1.021 update, Yuya Tokuda explained that improvements were coming in future updates, but stressed the complications involved in the process.

Monster Hunter Wilds set a new Capcom record when it was released in March, selling 8 million copies in its opening week and more than 10 million in its first month.

However, in the company’s financial report for the quarter between April 1 and June 30 shows that the game has only sold a further 477,000 copies since then, bringing lifetime sales to 10.585 million.