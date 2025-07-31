Monster Hunter Stories 3 announced by Capcom, is coming to Switch 2 next year

Capcom has announced that a new Monster Hunter Stories game is in development.

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection will be released on Switch 2 next year.

“Twin Rathalos born in a twist of fate,” a synopsis for the game reads. “Their appearance sets the stage for a new tale of Riders and Rathalos to unfold.

“Become a Rider, bond with monsters, and explore the vibrant world of Monster Hunter in this next evolution of the Monster Hunter Stories series.”

Nintendo‘s own description adds: “: Embark on a new adventure as a Rider living in harmony with monsters in the third instalment of the turn-based RPG series set in the world of Monster Hunter.

“Amidst an environmental calamity, a monster hatches, bearing a symbol of misfortune that drives two neighbouring kingdoms to war. The heirs of these two kingdoms venture into forbidden ground in search of the truth. Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection launches on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026.”

The first Monster Hunter Stories game was released on Nintendo 3DS in 2016, and was then ported to Switch, PS4 and PC in 2024.

The sequel, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, was released on Switch and PC in 2021 before coming to PS4 in 2021.

The series is unique in that it’s one of the only third-party series to get its own line of amiibo figures for both entries.

It’s not yet been announced whether Monster Hunter Stories 3 will also get its own unique amiibo figures.