Modern Warfare 4 cover leak supports Korea rumours, with Switch 2 release reportedly planned

An image claiming to show key art for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 appears to corroborate claims that this year’s shooter will be set in the Korean Peninsula.

As published by reliable sleuth Billbil-kun, the blurry cover image shows the traditional array of sprinting spec-ops soldiers, but also the Korean word for four, ‘사’.

This seemingly supports claims from another leaker, who claimed last year that MW4’s campaign will take place in both South and North Korea and feature 141, SAS, and the Republic of Korea Army as its three major factions.

In a further alleged leak ahead of Modern Warfare 4’s reveal, infamous leaker ‘Nate the Hate’ has claimed that this year’s Call of Duty will be released for Switch 2, marking the first time the series has released on a Nintendo console in over a decade.

🚨 MW4 KEYART LEAKED 🚨



A blurry version of the Modern Warfare 4 keyart has been leaked by @billbil_kun pic.twitter.com/Xvf32ukTfH — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) May 27, 2026

The alleged leaks come after developer Infinity Ward took to social media to claim that it’s making the “definitive Modern Warfare” game.

“Our next game is the result of that mindset. Determined. Bold. Relentless. Built by a team pushing every detail, every system, every moment to its limit,” it wrote. “On behalf of everyone at IW, we’re proud of what we’ve been building and excited to finally start sharing it with you.”

Modern Warfare 4 may make its full debut during Game One of the NBA Finals, which is due to take place on June 4. The NBA Finals have been the venue for multiple Call of Duty reveals over the years.

Earlier this year, the Call of Duty X account shot down rumors that the game would come to the previous generation of consoles.