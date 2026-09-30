Modder who taunted ‘try me Rockstar’ with GTA 5 Switch port is ‘thankful for Take-Two’s mercy’ as lawyers shut it down

A modder who created an unofficial Switch port of Grand Theft Auto 5 and taunted Rockstar to “try me” has announced the project is shutting down.

Project lead Mojso, who says he “loves porting cockstar’s [sic] games” under the name Paralympics Productions, used leaked source code for the game to create a Switch version, and was said to be preparing to make it available to play for users with a modded Switch.

Mojso had also started showing images of GTA Online running on a Switch and said they only had “a few issues to iron out before it’s fully playable on official Rockstar servers”.

Earlier this month, Rockstar updated its mod guidelines explaining to its players what it did and didn’t allow them to do when it came to modding the game.

Unsurprisingly, these guidelines included unofficial ports, saying: “Do not modify our games to operate on consoles, hardware devices, or other platforms where they have not been officially released by Rockstar Games.”

Seemingly seeing this as a challenge, Mojso posted a screenshot of the guideline to their X account on September 20, saying “try me Rockstar, [I don’t give a f**k]”.

Three days later, on September 23, they received notice that the Paralympics Productions Discord server had been shut down by Discord for “copyright infringement”.

Then, on September 28, Mojso announced that the project was over, after being contacted by Take-Two‘s lawyers and seemingly escaping any further action than a complete shutdown of the project.

“Paralympics Productions is shutting down on October 3rd,” they wrote. “Thank you everyone who supported us through tough times and lengthy development. I am sorry for not fulfilling your expectations and leaving you high and dry. I am thankful for Take Two’s mercy, so this is the definitive end.”

To date, Red Dead Redemption and the GTA Trilogy of GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas is available on Switch, but fans of the Grand Theft Auto series have been hoping for a Switch or Switch 2 port of GTA 4 or 5 for some time now.

Earlier this year the studio director at remaster and port specialist Virtuos – which previously worked with Rockstar to bring LA Noire to Switch, and recently worked on Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered – said he’d like to bring GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 to Nintendo hardware.

“[The] team is eager to adapt Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 for the Nintendo Switch,” Andy Fong told Pocket Tactics. “We’re personally big fans and believe these games can shine again on the Switch, delighting even more players.”