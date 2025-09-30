Modder turns a Nintendo 64 controller into a working Game Boy Micro

A modder has managed to merge a Game Boy Micro with a Nintendo 64 controller.

Nintendo‘s tiny handheld was released in 2005 and is essentially a miniscule Game Boy Advance, small enough to fit in the palm of the player’s hand.

The handheld only weighs 80 grams and features a backlit 2-inch screen and a built-in rechargeable battery.

Despite its small size, the Game Boy Micro doesn’t often feature in modding projects, partly because it’s already somewhat customisable (due to replaceable face plates) and the fact that these days they’re hard to find at a cheap price.

However, this didn’t stop modder MaSaKee, who posted photos on the Game Boy Reddit page (via Retro News) of their Game Boy Micro modded into a Nintendo 64 controller.

To create the mod, MaSaKee made a large rectangular hole in the middle of the controller, and placed the Game Boy Micro display there.

Rather than simply placing the handheld inside the controller, however, MaSeKee ensured the device could be fully played, with the Nintendo 64 controller’s expansion port – usually used for Rumble Paks or Controller Pak memory cards – modded to accept Game Boy Advance cartridges.

The Micro’s power switch has also been added to the top of the controller, and a USB port has been added to let players charge it up, while a headphone jack has been added to the back of the controller underneath the Z button.

Best of all, the Nintendo 64 controller’s buttons have also been modded to work with the Micro, meaning the D-Pad (or analogue stick), B, A and Start buttons work just like they do on the Micro. Because the N64 controller doesn’t have a Select button, the Z button has been mapped to Select.

As for the four yellow C buttons, because the Game Boy Micro didn’t have these they’ve instead been mapped to volume and brightness controls, meaning there’s really nothing players can do with a Game Boy Micro that they can’t do with this Nintendo 64 controller mod. Except put it in their pocket, presumably.