Modder creates the Ningtendo PXbox 5, a 3-in-1 console combining PS5, Xbox Series X and Switch 2

A Chinese modder has created a large 3-in-1 console containing all three current-gen systems in one box.

Xiao Ningzi posted a video on her YouTube channel 小宁子 XNZ in which she explained how she made her custom console, which she calls the Ningtendo PXbox 5.

The large console contains a PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2 and Xbox Series X, with players able to switch between the three at the press of a button.

XNZ says having all three consoles was an inconvenience for her, and while her creation is a large device, it still takes up far less space than having all three systems next to each other, requiring three separate power supplies and three separate HDMI cables.

Joking that the console “serves as a symbol of friendship among the three sides to put an end to the console war”, XNZ explained that combining all three consoles unmodified into one box would have resulted in “a 10kg hunk of metal, totally inelegant”, so she decided to try slimming it down.

Noting that the main components in all three consoles were the motherboard, cooling system and power supply, she decided to make a console where all three motherboards shared a single cooling system and power supply (both of which took up the most space).

She used the Mac Pro as inspiration, because its ‘trash can’ design connects its three main parts to a triangular prism, with a cooling system in the middle sending air out through a vent in the top. Rather than ordering custom-made parts for her console, XNZ created her own central block out of aluminium, then screwed buckle plates to it using pure copper.

All three consoles share a single 250W PC power supply, with XNZ noting that this should work well as long as she doesn’t try to run two games at the same time.

She even created a new bespoke dock for the Switch 2, so it could still be removed and used as a handheld.

The finished console has a large triangular button on the top, and when XNZ presses it the light on the console changes from blue to green to red, to signify whether the PS5, Xbox Series X or Switch is running.

“I didn’t expect the finished product to be this good looking,” she says at the end of the video. “This 3-in-1 console, I think it looks better than the PS5.”

Reflecting on her work, she concluded: “Three platforms running normally on a single console – for a moment, I felt a bit dazed. I couldn’t believe this was real. It gave me a sense of fulfilment, like world peace. The combination of ancient craftsmanship and modern technology is truly beautiful.

“I’m quite satisfied with the final result of this 3-in-1 Ningtendo PXBOX 5. At first, I just wanted to make it as a joke, but I didn’t expect it to be actually useful. And it looks pretty good too. It retains the full functionality of all three consoles, while reducing the size and simplifying the wiring.

“I hope it can keep working for a long time, serving as a reminder to those who keep making exclusive games – stop what you’re doing. Quit fighting! Stop the console war!”