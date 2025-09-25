Mobile game Monster Hunter Outlanders gets a gameplay trailer as Closed Beta sign-ups begin

Capcom and TiMi Studio Group have revealed a new gameplay trailer for Monster Hunter Outlanders.

The mobile spin-off of the Monster Hunter series is coming to iOS and Android and takes place on a new unknown island called Aesoland.

A Closed Beta for the game will take place in November in select areas, and players can register now on the official Monster Hunter Outlanders website for a chance to take part in it.

Players, taking on the role of characters called ‘Adventurers’, can be accompanied by Palicoes from the main Monster Hunter series, or new buddy characters called Rutaco and Trillan.

Aesoland is home to the Radiant Species, a type of large monster unique to Monster Hunter Outlanders.

These monsters have had their appearance and abilities modified by the island’s unique material, Radiantite. Radiant Species can become violent during hunts, with increased aggression and attacking abilities.

“I believe that this title, Monster Hunter Outlanders, on which we are collaborating with TiMi Studio Group has great potential,” Capcom producer Genki Sunano said in a statement. “We’re thrilled for fans to jump in and experience the franchise in a new and exciting way.”

“Fans at Tokyo Game Show will be among the first to try the game, but this is just one aspect of the game’s many features,” TiMi Studio Group producer Dong Huang added. “With the first Closed Beta coming in November, we are currently working hard so that players can experience the game’s many appealing features. Please stay tuned for more details.”