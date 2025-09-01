MMO veteran Rich Vogel confirms NetEase has shut down his studio T-Minus Zero

MMO veteran Rich Vogel has confirmed that his studio T-Minus Zero Entertainment has been shut down by its owner NetEase.

NetEase Games announced the formation of the studio in August 2023, with Vogel serving as studio head and joined by fellow developers Mark Tucker (Fallout 76, Doom, Crimson Alliance), Scott Malone (Fallout 76, Doom, The Elder Scrolls Online) and Jeff Dobson (Star Wars: The Old Republic, Dragon Age Inquisition, Mass Effect Andromeda).

Vogel previously launched several studios including Sony Online Entertainment Austin, BioWare Austin and Bethesda Game Studios Austin, and has led development on games including Ultima Online, Star Wars: Galaxies and Star Wars: The Old Republic.

However, in a statement posted on T-Minus Zero’s official LinkedIn page (via GamesIndustry.biz), Vogel has announced that the studio is closing down.

“Every journey has its twists and turns, and ours with NetEase is coming to an end,” Vogel wrote.

“We deeply appreciate NetEase for providing us with both ample runway and support – from helping us find potential investors to giving us the time and budget to develop our game into a fully playable hands-on demo. It has generated a lot of interest. However, despite this progress, current market conditions have prevented us from securing the funding we need at this time.

“In these moments, you can’t help but reflect on how our team has overcome obstacles and transformed them into something groundbreaking. The dedication and passion each team member brought were the foundation of our success. The amount of work we achieved in creating a playable demo was truly impressive, demonstrating the strength of what our team can accomplish.

“We recognize that now may not be the best time to seek funding given today’s climate, but our playable demo proves our potential to develop something fresh and exciting that will resonate with players for years. We take pride in the solid foundation we’ve built together.

“As we move forward, our talented team members will continue to explore new opportunities. If you’re looking for exceptional professionals, don’t hesitate to reach out. We’d be happy to connect you with some outstanding developers I’ve had the pleasure of working with. We are grateful for the support we have received, and it’s been an honor to have been part of NetEase.”

In an interview with VGC following the unveiling of the studio in August 2023, Vogel and Tucker said the team was working on a new third-person multiplayer action game ” based on a public domain IP that is recognised globally”.

“We’re going to make it our own and add our own personality to it,” Tucker told us. “You’ll instantly recognise the inspiration behind it, but it will be its own unique thing.”

It was reported earlier this year that numerous NetEase studios were at risk of closure after the Chinese publisher decided to divest its international operations.

In January it was confirmed NetEase had split from Vancouver-based Worlds Untold, the studio it founded with Mass Effect writer Mac Walters in 2023, as well as Seattle-based Jar of Sparks, the studio founded in 2022 by Xbox veteran Jerry Hook.

Then, in February, it was confirmed that NetEase had laid off US-based developers behind Marvel Rivals, including its director, despite the game enjoying a hugely successful launch.

That same month the CEOs of Anchor Point Studio (led by former Control lead designer Paul Ehreth) and Quantic Dream said they weren’t impacted by NetEase’s cuts.