Miyazaki promises Switch 2 exclusive Duskbloods won’t distract FromSoftware from single-player games

Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki has said that the recently announced Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive The Duskbloods doesn’t mean that FromSoftware is moving away from traditional single-player games.

The Duskbloods, a brand-new multiplayer-focused game from FromSoftware, was announced during Wednesday’s Nintendo Switch 2 Direct.

Now, speaking as part of the Nintendo Creator’s Voice series, Hidetaka Miyazaki explained how The Duskbloods came to be, and his interest in the PvPvE genre.

Miyazaki revealed that The Duskbloods started as an original Nintendo Switch game before Nintendo approached the team about making the game for Nintendo Switch 2.

“I’ve always found the PvPvE structure very interesting. It allows for a broad range of game-design ideas, while also letting us leverage our experience of designing challenging enemy encounters,” Miyazaki said.

However, Miyazaki was also quick to reassure fans that FromSoftware isn’t moving away from the style of game that made it the development giant it is today.

“As a side note, please allow me to address one thing. As previously mentioned, this is an online multiplayer title at its core, but this doesn’t mean that we as a company have decided to shift to a more multiplayer-focused direction with titles going forward.

“The Nintendo Switch 2 version of Elden Ring was also announced, and we still intend to actively develop single-player-focused games such as this that embrace our more traditional style.”

The game will have over a dozen characters to play as according to Miyazaki. Characters will also be customisable.

Miyazaki also explained that the rat creature seen at the end of the trailer will function similarly to the fire keepers in Dark Souls.

“They remain in the hub area, providing the player with advice and guidance,” he said. “I suppose you could say we tried doing something a little Nintendo-esque in the spirit of the partnership.

“We tried something cute for a change. Although, I will say this character is actually an elderly gentleman (laughter).”

The Duskbloods is due to be released in 2026.