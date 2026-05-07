Mixtape studio says the game has no streamer mode because its licensed music is its ‘soul’

The studio behind Mixtape has explained why the game has no streamer mode.

A number of modern games feature a streamer mode in their settings, which removes licensed music or replaces it with streaming-approved music so that players can stream it on sites like Twitch without being flagged for audio copyright infringement.

Mixtape, however – which is released today – doesn’t have a streamer mode, which may concern some streamers given that the game’s soundtrack is full of licensed music from the 1980s and 1990s.

The game’s developer Beethoven & Dinosaur has now posted a statement on X, via publisher Annapurna Interactive, explaining why there’s no streaming mode.

According to the the studio, the licensed music is so integral to the game that removing it or replacing it with other tracks would compromise the heart of the story it’s trying to tell.

“We’ve got a few questions about why Mixtape has no streamer mode,” the studio said. “It’s a fair question.

“Mixtape is about music. It’s about Devo. It’s about the Smashing Pumpkins, and Lush and Alice Coltrane. It’s about how you feel when you listen to Iggy Pop.

“The characters talk about the songs. The levels are designed around the songs. We couldn’t change the songs. We couldn’t replace them. We just couldn’t.

“If you wanted to stream Mixtape and cannot because of this, we are truly sorry, but as David Gray says in Shine, ‘your soul is the one thing you can’t compromise’, and music is the soul of Mixtape.

Set in the 1990s and developed by the same team behind the BAFTA-winning The Artful Escape, Mixtape tells the story of three high school friends making their way to their final party, reminiscing about their teenage years.